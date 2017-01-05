Shane Long to rejoin West Brom?

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly in talks to re-sign striker Shane Long from Southampton this month. The Republic of Ireland international has struggled to make an impact under Claude Puel this season.





Long, 29, has netted just once in 16 league outings this term, and this looks below-poor when compared to last season's tally of 13 goals in the top flight.



According to The Mirror, the Baggies are looking to take advantage of Long's situation at St.Mary's as they seek to add more pace to their attack.



Salomon Rondon and Hal Robson-Kane are the currently the forward options at the West Midlands side whilst Saido Berahino has yet to return to the first-team squad.



Berahino has been excluded from the Baggies setup for much of the campaign with fitness issues, and his contract status still being under consideration.



Long notched 22 goals in 87 appearances for West Bromwich Albion between 2011 and 2014 before moving to Hull City.

