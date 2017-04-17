First team promoted to Premier League confirmed

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed their promotion to the Premier League this afternoon, after a 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic was combined with Huddersfield Town's failure to win their match.





Next season will be the first time that the Seagulls have played in the top flight on English football for 34 years. Brighton currently sit top of the Championship, seven points clear of their nearest rivals Newcastle United, with just three games remaining.



Chris Hughton's side missed out on automatic promotion by the smallest of margins last season and were unable to find success via the play offs. They have managed put that disappointment behind them this season and have soared to the top of the league, battling it out with Newcastle for the vast majority of the campaign.



Their defensive record that is the best in the league along with their constant attacking threat has made them difficult to live with for opponents this season, experiencing defeat on just seven occasions so far.



Brighton's fine form this season will see them exchange matches against Rotherham United and Burton Albion for trips to Manchester United and Chelsea next season.









