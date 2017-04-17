West Brom to launch bid for Watford captain

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis will attempt to sign Watford captain Troy Deeney at the end of the season, seeing the front man as an ideal signing to improve on the Baggies impressive Premier League performance this season.

The Sun reports that West Brom will attempt to sign Deeney, as they look to add more depth to their attacking department, an area they have been short on since the departure of Saido Berahino to Stoke City in January.



The Midlands club's current first choice strikers, Salomon Rondon and Hal Robson-Kanu have managed to score just nine Premier League goals between them this season. Despite this, West Brom have climbed to an impressive eighth place in the league, but will be keen to improve their goalscoring threat in order to repeat that next season.



Leicester City showed interest in Deeney last summer, leading to the fan favourite signing a new contract at Vicarage Road. West Brom are set to test their resolve though, with reports suggesting that they are willing to table a bid in the region of £20 million.





