Wesley Sneijder rejects China move

Former Manchester United target Wesley Sneijder has reportedly snubbed the opportunity to join the Chinese Super League. The Netherlands international has remained committed to Galatasaray, whom he joined from Inter Milan in 2013.





According to Turkish sources, the 32-year-old was the subject of a £20m bid from an unnamed Chinese side, but he rejected their advances to stay put with Gala.



Sneijder has previously iterated that he is very happy to remain with the Turkish giants where he hopes to end his professional career.



The Chinese Super League has been attracting interest of several high-profile players this season, and there could be a couple more surprises when the transfer window reopens next month.



Sneijder has appeared in over 160 games for Galatasaray since his surprise switch from Inter Milan three years ago.

