Ross Barkley heading to Serie A?

Serie A giants AS Roma have made initial contact with Everton over a proposed deal for midfielder Ross Barkley .

The England international has failed to convince of manager Ronald Koeman of his abilities this season, and he could be on his way out of Goodison in the near future.



Italian source Repubblica claims that Giallorossi representatives had held discussions with the Toffees over the evaluation of Barkley.



Koeman is open to the possibility of offloading Barkley in the current transfer window, but their £26m asking price remains a road block for the player's suitors.



London rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the player's situation amid the Toffees' interest to sell.



Barkley has netted 25 goals in over 150 games for Everton in all competitions till date.

