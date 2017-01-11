Hull agree Oumar Niasse loan

Everton have allowed Oumar Niasse to seal a temporary move to Hull City for the campaign. The Senegal international has failed to establish himself as a regular this season.

Niasse, 26, joined the Toffees from Lokomotiv Moscow for £13.5m in February 2016 under the management of Roberto Martinez.



He has since managed just seven outings in all competitions, and none have come under the leadership of Ronald Koeman, who arrived as the new head coach in the summer.



Niasse has been urged to leave Goodison since the start of the campaign, and according to BBC Sport, the Tigers have agreed to land the player on loan with a view to a permanent £10m deal at the end of the season.



New Hull City boss Marcos Silva is on the search for fresh recruits this month with as many as 12 players out through injury and international commitments.

