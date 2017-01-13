Tony Pulis would want Christian Benteke at West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is assessing Christian Benteke ’s situation at Crystal Palace in hope of bringing the Belgian to the Hawthorns.





Benteke had a great start to life in the Premier League with Aston Villa, making a name for himself at Villa Park, thus earning a big money move to Liverpool, however, things haven’t gone to plan for him, ever since.



After failing to pin down starting spot at Anfield, Benteke was offloaded to Crystal Palace, in a bid to find his former self; and though Benteke’s goals and contributions are one of the main reasons why Palace find themselves just above the relegation zone, they are now at the risk of losing their talisman to West Bromwich Albion.



While Benteke would be a perfect fit to Pulis’ direct style of play at the Hawthorns, he may have to sell Saido Berahino, to fund a move for the Belgian.

