Real Madrid want to sign Chelsea star, Not Hazard

European champions Real Madrid have set their sights on signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante following yet another impressive season in England

The former Caen man had lifted the English crown with Leicester City during his debut Premier League campaign and looks on course to achieve a similar result with the Blues this term.



According to French publication Le10Sport, manager Zinedine Zidane is planning a potential swoop for the highly-rated footballer, who has dubbed the 'new Claude Makelele'.



Kante has appeared in 27 outings for the Blues during the current campaign, and his performances have helped the club clinch a seven-point lead over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the league standings.



The La Liga giants are prepared to cough up a fee of around £51m in order to convince the Blues to part ways with Kante during the summer transfer window.



Meanwhile, Eden Hazard also remains a top priority for the Bernabeu side as they look to stamp their authority in the league - something they have failed to do in the past few seasons.

