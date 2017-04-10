Arsenal's top four hopes take further blow

Arsenal's challenge to finish in the top four in the Premier League and therefore qualify for next season's Champion's League took a huge blow on Monday evening, as they lost 3-0 to an ever improving Crystal Palace side.





It was not long ago that Crystal Palace looked guaranteed to be relegated to the Championship when the season ends in May. However, a run of five wins in their last six games has moved them to sixteenth in the league, six points above the relegation zone.



The Gunners now face a huge battle to finish in the top four, with this defeat leaving them in sixth place, seven points behind Manchester City, who currently occupy that fourth position.



Andros Townsend gave Palace the lead at Selhurst Park after seventeen minutes, with the winger finishing from close range. A looping effort from Yohan Cabaye doubled the home team's lead just after the hour mark, before Luka Milivojevic scored from the penalty spot to complete the 3-0 victory for the Eagles.



This result will raise further questions about manager Arsene Wenger's future at the club, whilst finishing outside the top four will do little to persuade the club's top players to stay past the end of the season.





