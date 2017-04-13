Jesus Navas set for home return?

Manchester City winger Jesus Navas could be heading for a surprise comeback with Sevilla with his current contract due to expire at the end of the season.





The Spain international has yet to receive a contract extension at the Etihad, and it is widely expected that he will bow out of the Premier League in the summer.



Roma has been credited with an interest in the experienced attacker in recent weeks, but according to The Telegraph, Navas is said to want a potential return to Sevilla.



Prior to his City move, Navas amassed 26 goals in 315 outings for the Europa League holders, but he has failed to match similar heights during his time in Manchester.



Navas, 31, has made just 15 starts for Manchester City across all competitions under Pep Guardiola this term.



The Spaniard recently received praise from the manager after he adapted well to the right-back position during the 2-2 draw against Arsenal in a key top-four clash in the Premier League.

