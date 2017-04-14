Stoke City to open contract talks with Ryan Shawcross

Stoke City will reportedly seek to reward skipper Ryan Shawcross with a fresh contract in order to secure his future beyond the end of next season.

The one-time England international has been a key player in the heart of the Potters defence since his arrival from Manchester United back in 2007 - initially on a season-long loan deal.



Shawcross currently has just 14 months left on his existing contract, and according to The Express, the club will seek to extend his stay on a new long-term deal.



The former Manchester United graduate is understood to be a transfer target for Newcastle United, whose manager Rafael Benitez is keen on adding more experience to his squad ahead of their top-flight return next season



Stoke City are on course to achieve their tenth successive season in the Premier League next term, and Shawcross is regarded as a vital cog in the team as they seek to progress further under the guidance of Mark Hughes.

