Stoke City to open contract talks with Ryan Shawcross
Stoke City will reportedly seek to reward skipper Ryan Shawcross with a fresh contract in order to secure his future beyond the end of next season.
The one-time England international has been a key player in the heart of the Potters defence since his arrival from Manchester United back in 2007 - initially on a season-long loan deal.
Shawcross currently has just 14 months left on his existing contract, and according to The Express, the club will seek to extend his stay on a new long-term deal.
The former Manchester United graduate is understood to be a transfer target for Newcastle United, whose manager Rafael Benitez is keen on adding more experience to his squad ahead of their top-flight return next season
Stoke City are on course to achieve their tenth successive season in the Premier League next term, and Shawcross is regarded as a vital cog in the team as they seek to progress further under the guidance of Mark Hughes.
