AC Milan score late equaliser against bitter rivals

The Milan derby is a huge rivalry in Italian football, and it certainly didn't disappoint when the two teams met on Saturday. A Chinese investment group completed their take over of AC Milan on Thursday, but it looked like they were heading for defeat until deep into stoppage time.





Both of the Milan clubs are now owned by Chinese investment groups, meaning that a 12:30 local kick off time was ideal for Chinese viewing audiences. Fans of both clubs were not pleased by this, displaying banners suggesting that it was being done for financial gain.



It was Inter Milan who had the better of the first half, going in at the break with a two goal lead thanks to goals from Antonio Candreva and Mauro Icardi. That is how it remained until the game entered it's final ten minutes.



It was Alessio Romagnoli who got AC Milan back into the tie, before Cristian Zapata levelled the scores seven minutes into stoppage time, to earn a point for his team.



With the match finishing 2-2, AC Milan sit in sixth place in the Serie A table, with Inter Milan one place behind them in seventh.









