Arsenal goalkeeper wants Turkey move?

Arsenal backup goalkeeper David Ospina is reportedly leaning towards a move to Turkey ahead of this summer's transfer window.

The Colombia international has cut a frustrated figure at the Emirates this term with Petr Cech owing the number one role - as in the previous season.



Ospina has made just 13 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this campaign, and only two of them have come in the domestic league.



According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Ospina will be offered a fresh challenge in the Super Lig with Fenerbahce, who are on the search for a replacement for veteran Volkan Demirel.



Ospina is deemed to already finalised a three-year contract with Fener on a similar £40,000-a-week wage, but it now remains for the club to negotiate a fee for his signature.



The Gunners currently value Ospina at around £5m, and they are likely to play hardball in discussions with Fener, who will place an initial £2.5m offer on the table.



Ospina has made exactly 49 appearances for the FA semi-finalists since arriving from French side Nice for £3m in 2014.

