Javier Mascherano to stay put at Barcelona

Argentina international Javier Mascherano will reportedly snub advances from his suitors in order to remain at Barcelona next season.

The former Liverpool and West Ham man had been tipped to leave the Spanish champions during the previous summer transfer window before manager Luis Enrique convinced him to sign a new fresh contract.



However, with Enrique having decided to step down as the Barcelona boss this summer, Turkish outlet Sozcu recently claimed that the player could link up with Galatasaray next term.



According to Catalan daily Sport, the 32-year-old will stay committed to the Camp Nou outfit beyond the summer after having expressed a similar view to the Barcelona hierarchy.



Mascherano will have two years left on his contract during the off-season, but he may have to contend with a limited role for next term owing to his evident struggles in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg against Juventus, which Barcelona lost by a 3-0 scoreline (3-0 on aggregate across both legs).

