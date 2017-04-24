Antonio Conte willing to sign Serie A favourite with a bumper wage package

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has identified Fiorentina's Federico Bernardeschi as his prime target for the summer transfer window.

The winger is understood to hold a close relationship with the Blues boss after the latter offered him his first cap for Italy earlier last year.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Conte will propose a mega-deal in order to lure Bernardeschi to Stamford Bridge during the off-season.



The Italy international has amassed 13 goals across all competitions for La Viola this term, and his form has also attracted interest from domestic rivals Juventus and Inter Milan.



However, the player could ignore advances from the Serie A altogether with the Blues seemingly willing to offer him a £4.2-a-year package after tax.



Fiorentina are also in negotiations over a contract extension with Bernardeschi, but their offer remains a partly £2.3m-a-year without a release clause.



The 23-year-old is likely to cost a sum in excess of £30m with Fiorentina in a good position to negotiate owing to the player's contract, which is only due to expire in June 2019.

