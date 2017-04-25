Jack Wilshere heading to China?

Arsenal's injury-stricken midfielder Jack Wilshere could be offered a mega-money move to China at the end of the season.





The England international is due to be out for a considerable amount of time after he sustained a leg fracture while on a temporary spell at Bournemouth.



Wilshere has had a series of injuries throughout his Gunners career, but despite this, manager Arsene Wenger is willing to offer him a fresh long-term contract.



According to The Sun, the 25-year-old could snub a potential extension at the north London club with the prospect of a move to the Far East in the summer.



The playmaker has around 14 months left on his existing contract, and the Gunners will be tempted to sell if he is to play hardball over contract discussions in the off-season.



The Chinese Super League has attracted top talents from around the globe in recent seasons, and Wilshere could be the next in line, should he forget about his prospects with the England national team.

