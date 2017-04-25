United preparing huge new contract for star player

Manchester United's first choice goalkeeper David De Gea has been a Real Madrid transfer target for several seasons now, with reports suggesting that the speculation will come to an end in the summer, when the Spain stopper completes a move. However, United will not let him go easily, with plans for a huge new contract being revealed today.





Recent reports suggest that De Gea is Real Madrid's main priority for the summer transfer window, and that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was willing to allow the Spanish international to leave. Reports in the Sun today suggest otherwise, explaining that United bosses are preparing to offer him a new contract with the club.



If Madrid are to land their main target, they will have to almost double the current record transfer fee for a goalkeeper, with Manchester United demanding around £60 million just to consider a deal.



As the Manchester club prepare to spend big in the summer and launch a title bid next season, they will certainly want to keep their best players to provide a solid platform to build on. The reported new contract for De Gea would see him earning £200,000 per week, which they hope will be enough to keep the PFA goalkeeper of the year at the club.





