Arsenal set to land Lacazette?

Arsenal are the only Premier League team that are showing serious interest in Lyon star Alexandre Lacazette according to reports today, meaning that the possibility of him moving to North London is looking ever more likely, with the French international looking certain to leave the Ligue 1 club.





France Football reported today that Alexandre Lacazette will leave current side Lyon at the end of the season, with three teams currently showing a keen interest in acquiring his services.



Those three teams are Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid, with a fee of around £50 million expected to be the amount that Lyon will agree on. Despite competition from other top class teams, previous reports that Lacazette is keen on a move to the Premier League could make Arsenal the favourites.



It was reported last summer that Arsenal made a £35 million bid for Lacazette, which was quickly refused. After another impressive season, Lyon's valuation of their star player is certain to be higher.



The same reports by French media suggest that if Lacazette does leave as expected, Lyon will look to another French international to replace him, in the form of Manchester United's Anthony Martial.





