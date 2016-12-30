Lukas Podolski heading to China?

Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski is reportedly a transfer target for Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan. The German is currently plying his trade for Galatasaray.

According to The Sun, the 31-year-old could be the next high-profile to head to the Far East with Guoan having expressed interest in his services.



Guoan are said to have tabled a £5.5m bid for the World Cup winner, and it is understood that Gala will come in the way of the player's decision to join the Asian outfit next month.



Podolski will most probably triple his present wages of around £65000-a-week, and such an offer would be hard to ignore for a player who is well past his best.



Former Premier League stars Oscar and Carlos Tevez have also signed lucrative deals to join Shanghai SIPG and Shanghai Shenhua respectively this month.

