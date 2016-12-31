David Moyes hints at January spending

Sunderland boss David Moyes feels his side could dip into the transfer market in January amid the growing injury list at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats currently have the likes of Duncan Watmore, Lee Cattermole, Jan Kirchhoff and Jordan Pickford sidelined for the long-term.



Owner Ellis Short had recently suggested that the club are tight on their financial budget for the season, and this could restrict new signings in the New Year.



However, Moyes does not believe the situation is that worse and will seek to bring fresh recruits whilst selling none in the process.



"I've spoken with the owner and I think there's a chance that maybe we could try to do things if the right things turn up, so we can only look and see. And the other thing is, I have always been an expensive seller," he told reporters.



Sunderland are currently placed 18th in the league standings, two points adrift of safety.

