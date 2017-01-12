Sunderland to block Adnan Januzaj exit
Sunderland are determined to keep hold of on-loan Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj amid the impending interest from Lyon.
The 21-year-old has emerged as a top target for Les Phoceens, who aim to offer a strong challenge for the Ligue 1 title this season.
According to The Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats are unlikely to encourage the player's move to France after United failed to place a recall clause in his temporary deal.
Januzaj has been a regular for David Moyes' side this term, and the Black Cats would require his presence if they are to escape another relegation dogfight.
The Wearside club are currently in a tight financial budget, and giving up on a key first-team player could be catastrophic to their survival chances.
Januzaj has featured in 13 league outings for Sunderland this term.
Sunderland news
