Tony Adams wants this Everton star at Granada

Recently-appointed Granada boss Tony Adams has set his sights on signing Everton defender Phil Jagielka when the transfer window reopens in July.

The Spanish outfit have recruited Adams as their new head coach for the remainder of the campaign after which he will serve at the club's sporting director.



Former Premier League players Kieron Richardson and Nigel Reo-Coker are currently undergoing trials with the relegation-threatened club and according to The Mirror, Adams is eyeing a move for Everton skipper Phil Jagielka, who could add valuable experience at the heart of the defence.



Jagielka is currently approaching the final year of his Toffees contract, but manager Ronald Koeman hints that the veteran could still have a role to play despite the club's ongoing pursuit of Burnley's Michael Keane.



The 34-year-old has been in a rich vein of form for the Toffees in recent weeks after having netted in the last three games in the Premier League. He is currently the longest-serving player at Everton with 344 appearances across all competitions to date.

