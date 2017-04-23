Real Madrid pick their first-choice goalkeeping target

Real Madrid have reportedly dropped their interest in Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois in order to concentrate on a summer deal for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea .

The European champions are keen to add a world-class shot-stopper to their ranks in the summer with Zinedine Zidane not entirely convinced that Keylor Navas is the right player for the position.



Both Courtois and De Gea has been regularly associated with Los Blancos over the past couple of months, but according to Don Balon, the La Liga leaders have opted to focus their attention on De Gea.



The Spain international is understood to have recently placed his house on sale, and this has further heightened speculation that he could part ways with United in the summer.



De Gea was denied a £30m move to the Bernabeu in August 2015 due to a delayed transmission in paperwork, but Los Blancos are willing to pay twice the sum in order to prise him away from Old Trafford this time around. He has two years left on his existing deal with the option of a further 12 months if required.

