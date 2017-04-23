Barcelona in talks with Serge Aurier

Barcelona have reportedly made contact with Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier , who is also a transfer target for Manchester United.





A recent report from L'Equipe suggested that the Ivorian footballer could be on his way to Old Trafford after he agreed to a deal in principle to link up with Jose Mourinho's United,



However, the same source appears to have now twisted the story with Spanish champions Barcelona now in discussions over a proposed move for the full-back.



Barca's chief scout Ariedo Braida is reckoned to have begun initial talks with the player's entourage with a view to securing a summer deal for the 24-year-old.



The Catalan giants have lacked the presence of a specialist right-back in their ranks (ignoring the injured Aleix Vidal) since the departure of Dani Alves to Juventus last summer, and this appears to have urged them to step up their pursuit of Aurier.



The former Toulouse man was refused a work permit during Les Parisiens' Champions League clash against Arsenal earlier in the season, and this could yet hinder his prospects of joining United in the summer.



Aurier had been found guilty of assaulting a policeman outside of a nightclub in Paris, and this did not go well with the UK authorities, who found the case pending an appeal.

