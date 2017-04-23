Eddie Howe hints at John Terry move?

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is open to the possibility of signing Chelsea legend John Terry during the summer transfer window.





The 36-year-old will be ending his long-term association with the west London giants after he announced earlier in the week that he would not be extending his stay for another season.



Terry has since been linked with a whole host of clubs including Bournemouth, and when asked about the resulting speculation, Howe admitted that age is not a concern while picking recruits.



"Age is not a barrier for me. I always look at the player, not his age. That doesn't mean I am ruling it in or out," Howe told the Bournemouth Echo.



"It is always about the player and his character. I believe [Terry] can be successful in the Premier League. Of course he can still play – but it is not for me to speak for him."



Terry has made just eight starts for Chelsea over the course of the season, and he may have made his last appearance unless Antonio Conte risks him in the Blues run-in to the Premier League title.



Chelsea qualified for the FA Cup final via a 4-2 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon, but they still have a lot to play for as they hold a slim four-point lead over second-placed Spurs in the league standings.

