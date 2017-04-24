Arsenal plot swoop for Bundesliga 'assist king'

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a £20m move for RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg ahead of this summer's transfer window.

The Sweden international has been in sublime touch for the German outfit, who have performed above expectations in their debut Bundesliga campaign.



Forsberg, 25, has provided eight goals and assisted a further 15 in 26 league outings this term, and his showing has earned him admirers from across Europe.



Liverpool have been linked with a potential swoop for the Swede for a while, but according to The Sun, the Gunners are prepared to pay up a £20m fee in order to lure the attacker to the Emirates in the summer.



Arsene Wenger's side are currently unsure over the future of Mesut Ozil, who has just 14 months left on his deal, and this appears to have urged them to look for a suitable replacement.



The FA Cup finalists are expected to spend big in the upcoming transfer window with Wenger likely to get the backing of the club's hierarchy to improve the overall shape of the squad.

