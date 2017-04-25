Bournemouth want £25m Chelsea pair

Premier League club Bournemouth will reportedly push for the signings of defender Nathan Ake and goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in the summer.





The Cherries have performed above expectations under Eddie Howe over the past 20 months, and they now look to stabilise themselves in the English top flight.



Blues shot-stopper Begovic had been the subject of a £10m approach from the Cherries during the winter period, but the league leaders were forced to block the deal after they failed to find a suitable replacement.



On the other hand, the Cherries also lodged a club-record £18m deal for Ake, who had impressed in his short loan spell, but their move was again snubbed with Conte unwilling to oversee departures prior to the deadline.



According to The Mirror, the South Coast club will revive their pursuit of the pair in the summer with Howe ready to spend a combined £25m sum to lure the duo to Dean Court.



Both Ake and Begovic have remained outsiders for the first XI in the second half of the campaign, and only injuries have permitted them a route back to the starting lineup.

