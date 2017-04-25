Tottenham plot Harry Maguire move

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly lining a summer swoop for Harry Maguire following his impressive form for Hull City over the course of the campaign.

The 24-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Tigers in the second half of the season, and his performances have captured the attention of the likes of Newcastle United and Everton.



However, according to The London Evening Standard, the north London giants could lodge an attempt to sign the former England youth international with Mauricio Pochettino keen to reinforce his backline.



Spurs centre-back Toby Alderweireld has recently turned down a fresh extension at White Hart Lane, and Maguire could be seen as a long-term replacement for the Belgian.



Maguire has managed to perform effectively in both the three-man and four-man backline this term, and his versatility could prove handy for Spurs, who largely underperformed in their Champions League campaign this term.



Hull City are open to the prospect of selling Maguire for a fee of around £12m to £15m with his existing deal due to expire in a year's time.

