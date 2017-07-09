Wolves smash transfer record to sign Ruben Neves for £15 million

Wolverhampton Wanderers shocked the football world by beating both Manchester United and Chelsea to the signing of Porto midfielder Ruben Neves for a club-record fee.





Ruben Neves penned a five-year-deal with the Championship club and will reunite with former manager Nuno Espirito Santo.



The news was announced on Wolves' official site. The statement read: "Wolves are delighted to announce the arrival of highly-rated Portuguese international midfielder Ruben Neves. The 20-year-old defensive midfielder has put pen to paper on a five-year deal after making the switch from Porto."



Wolves are believed to have fended off interest from both Manchester United and Chelsea as they guaranteed the 20-year-old regular first-team football. Neves had only appeared four times in 92 appearances for Porto but has already earned three caps for Portugal's senior team despite his young age.



He said in an interview with the club's website: "I’m very excited to play at this club. It is a very big club and I hope to help the team to win their goals."



"I have always wanted to play in England and we have a good team. I think we can do good things this season."



Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo was also delighted to be reunited with his former player. He praised the defensive midfielder, saying: "Ruben is a very good player who can bring new things to our squad. When a player is captain of a big team like Porto in a Champions League game at such a young age, it means a lot."



The Portuguese will join his teammates for pre-season training in Austria next week.

