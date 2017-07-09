Danny Murphy warns Arsenal against Sanchez sale

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy feels Arsenal would find it hard to replace Alexis Sanchez , should he be allowed to leave the Emirates this summer.

The Chile international has less than a year left on his current deal, and talks over an extension have stalled with the attacker wanting at least £400,000-a-week in wages.



Arsenal are currently standing firm on their £275,000-a-week offer, and this has paved the way for a move to Manchester City, who could be willing to match his demands in a potential club-record transfer.



Sanchez bagged 30 goals and 15 assists during the 2016/17 campaign, and Murphy believes the Gunners would find it hard to recruit a replacement due to their lack of Champions League football.



What Sanchez is demanding, that's the going rate because he can get that elsewhere," he told talkSPORT.



"The simple equation is this: £400,000-a-week is £20m a year, over four years that's £80m. To sign a player to take his place, it's going to cost you at least £60m or £70m, and that's if you can find one.



"But Arsenal can't replace Sanchez with someone of his quality, because someone that good won't go there."



During the Confederations Cup, Sanchez had told Sky Sports News that he is clear in his mind about his future and the next couple of weeks could give a fair idea of where his commitment lies.



Arsenal are said to want a package of around £80m to sanction Sanchez's sale to Manchester City as they look to pursue Thomas Lemar as a like-for-like replacement.

