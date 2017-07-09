Tottenham not keen on Eric Dier sale

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly block any approach from Manchester United to sign midfielder Eric Dier this summer.

The England international has emerged as a key performer for Spurs in recent seasons, and he is now deemed indispensable to the squad.



United were initially interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, but their potential agreement to sign Romelu Lukaku ahead of the Blues appears to have angered Antonio Conte.



As a result, Conte is likely to block any discussions for the Serbia international despite the enforcer being keen on a reunion with Jose Mourinho next season.



Dier has mostly featured as part of the back three at Spurs, and reports yesterday suggested that United could lure him in a £50m deal with the promise of playing him in his preferred central midfield position.



However, their attempt could be rebuffed, according to ESPN, who suggest that the north London club have no intention to sell Dier following his immense progress under Mauricio Pochettino.



Dier has four years left on his existing deal, and he is unlikely to push for an exit against the club's wishes.

