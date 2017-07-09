Real Madrid want to offload both Morata and James to sanction deal for Mbappe

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to sell both Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez at the earliest possible time to lodge an improved bid for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe .

Real Madrid still want highly-rated Frenchman Kylian Mbappe from Monaco despite having a €120 million bid rejected. It is believed that the lack of guaranteed playing time and the mere magnitude of the transfer fee being demanded by Monaco have been making the deal hard to complete.



Perez plans on tackling both those obstacles with one move - selling Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez to Chelsea.



Both players have expressed their desire to leave the Bernabeu after falling down the pecking order. Morata's agent lamented about his client's lack of playing time in an interview after the Champions League final. James was relegated to Madrid's second-choice squad for much of the season. When he did appear in the first team, it was mostly off the bench.



Morata was thought to have completed a move to Manchester United but the Red Devils opted to go for Romelu Lukaku instead, putting an end to their pursuit of the Spaniard. This has now opened up the door for a potential move to Chelsea.



Real will try to convince Chelsea to do a double-transfer by signing both Morata and James Rodriguez, who has also been linked to Chelsea, for a combined total of €160 million.



With the departure of the two players, Zidane will be able to guarantee more playing time for Mbappe and the €160 million earned from the sales of Morata and James can be used to lodge a fresh new bid for the 18-year-old.

