Liverpool midfielder favours Manchester City move

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will reportedly knock back advances from Serie A holders Juventus to join Manchester City at the end of the season.

The Germany international has stalled on negotiations over a fresh deal at Anfield, meaning that he could leave on a Bosman move next summer.



Juventus are expected to discuss a pre-contract agreement with Can in the New Year, but according to The Star, they could be beaten by Manchester City to his services.



Pep Guardiola sanctioned Can's sale from Bayern Munich back in the summer of 2013, but Can is nevertheless prepared to link up with the Catalan tactician at the Etihad Stadium.



Despite the ongoing speculation, the 23-year-old recently revealed that he will make a decision on his next challenge when the season comes to a close.



Can is on a £55,000-a-week package at Liverpool, and the Reds are reluctant to offer him a significant wage rise to come on par with the club's highest earners.

