Marouane Fellaini to leave Manchester United in January?

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Besiktas over the winter sale of Marouane Fellaini . The Belgium international has less than eight months left on his contract.

According to The Mirror, the 29-year-old is set to seal a move to Istanbul in January with Besiktas having finalised an £8m sum for his services.



The Belgian midfielder has been a huge hit since the start of the season with four goals in all competitions, but United are prepared to him amid his reluctance to pen a contract extension next summer.



The Mirror adds that Shakhtar Donetsk star Fred has been identified as a potential replacement, although United still face competition from Spanish duo Sevilla and Valencia.



United have made a good start to their 2017/18 league season, and they are presently eight points behind Manchester City, who occupy the top spot in the standings.



Jose Mourinho's men take on Newcastle United following the international break after which they will look to cement their Champions League knockout spot with a positive result versus Basel.

