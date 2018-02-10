AC Milan interested in Manchester United midfielder

AC Milan have reportedly identified Ander Herrera as a potential transfer option when the transfer window reopens in the summer. The Spain international has found himself in-and-out of the Manchester United XI this term, and he has managed just eight starts in the Premier League.





According to Tuttosport, the Rossoneri are plotting an attempt to sign the former Athletic Bilbao graduate as they seek to challenge for the Serie A crown next term.



The Rossoneri spent over €200m on 11 players during the previous summer transfer window, but their spending has not worked the way imagined with the club still seven points behind Inter Milan for the final Champions League spot.



Herrera had his contract extended until the summer of 2019 via clause in his existing deal, but the Spaniard's future still remains under question with Mourinho likely to recruit at least one world-class midfielder in the club's ranks in the summer.



Milan are due to send scouts to watch the progress of Herrera in the coming months, and it is suggested that they could pay as much as £32m to pursue his services during the off-season.

