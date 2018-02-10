Alvaro Morata open to Real Madrid return

Spain international Alvaro Morata has refused to rule out a return to Real Madrid in the latter part of his professional career. The 25-year-old is the Blues' record signing after he completed the switch from the Bernabeu in the summer.





Morata started the season in fine fashion as he notched six goals in his first six games of the campaign. However, he has since struggled to find the scoresheet, and he has added only four more goals to his tally in another 14 appearances.



Speaking on Spanish chat show Espacio Reserved, Morata open the possibility of a return to Los Blancos in the future after having progressed through the youth system at the La Liga holders.



"I have to respect Chelsea who have made a great effort for me, and I'm very happy here, but Madrid is always Madrid," he is quoted as saying when asked about his spell at the Bernabeu.



Morata has been struggling with a nagging back problem over the past month, and he is certain to miss Monday night's Premier League clash versus West Bromwich Albion





