Arsene Wenger insists the club 'could not afford' to buy Jonny Evans

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that the club were not in a position to meet West Bromwich Albion's valuation for Jonny Evans last month.





The Gunners had a clear run for the Northern Irishman after the Citizens signed Aymeric Laporte on a club-record deal, but they still failed to match the Baggies' asking price.



Speaking to a reporter on BT Sport, Wenger was asked as to why the club could not bring in Evans before the transfer deadline, and he replied: "I said many times that we did what we wanted to do but not all that we wanted to do. He was not available for what we could afford."



Arsenal succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Saturday afternoon, and this sees them six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand.



Wenger's men still have a lot to play for with the League Cup final scheduled against Manchester City later this month, whilst they could yet qualifty for the Champions League by lifting the Europa League title this term.





