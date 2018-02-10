Confirmed Lineups: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Ramsey misses out

Tottenham Hotspur will look to avenge their derby defeat earlier in the campaign when they host Arsenal at the Wembley Stadium this afternoon.





Spurs have gone with the same side from their previous two games whilst Arsenal have made a couple of changes from last weekend, one of which has been enforced.



Mauricio Pochettino has witnessed his side pick four points from the previous two matches versus Liverpool and Manchester United, and he has opted to go with the same outfit with Victor Wanyama only making the bench.



In contrary, Arsenal are without the services of Aaron Ramsey with a groin strain, and the Welshman has been replaced with Jack Wilshere whilst Mohamed Elneny comes in place of Alex Iwobi to make it three in midfield for the Gunners.



Spurs line-up: Courtois, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Son, Alli, Eriksen, Kane. Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Rose, Wanyama, Sissoko, Moura, Lamela.



Arsenal line-up: Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Xhaka, Elneny, Wilshere, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang. Substitutes: Ospina, Chambers, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette.



Spurs are presently just one point behind Chelsea in the top-four hunt, and a positive result over the Gunners could see them leapfrog their London rivals, though on a temporary basis.



Arsenal, on the other side, will be aiming to close the five-point gap to the Blues in order to maintain their Champions League prospects for the 2018/19 campaign.





