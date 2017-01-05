West Ham want Defoe at all costs?

West Ham United have reportedly keen on signing Sunderland's Jermain Defoe in the current transfer window. The Hammers are prepared to make a renewed bid for the veteran after their initial £5m offer was rebuffed.





Defoe, 34, has already netted 11 goals in the top flight this season, and without him, the Black Cats would have been sinking without trace.



According to Sky Sports News, the Hammers have asked the Black Cats to name the price for the player as they seek to bolster their options for the second half of the campaign.



The likes of Andy Caroll, Andre Ayew, and Diafra Sakho have scored a combined total of four league goals and this is a concern for a club who made poor business over the summer.



Simone Zaza, Jonathan Calleri, and Gokhan Tore are all expected to have their loan contracts terminated this month and this could see the Hammers make a move for their former player in Defoe.

