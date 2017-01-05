Real Madrid to bid for Paulo Dybala

European champions Real Madrid will lodge a mega-offer for Juventus striker Paulo Dybala at the end of the campaign. The 23-year-old has been on Los Blancos' radar since his time at Palermo.





According to The Sun, the Bernabeu giants are prepared to cough up £77m plus Alvaro Morata in order to sign Dybala in the summer.



Morata has not had much success from the starting line-up this season, and it is understood that he would consider a return to the Old Lady in the future.



Dybala, who is currently contracted to Juventus until 2020, is expected to be rewarded with an improved deal this month with the Old Lady seeking to ward off interest from Los Blancos.



The Argentina international has netted 27 goals in all competitions for Juventus since arriving from Palermo in the summer of 2015.

