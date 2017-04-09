Wilfried Zaha to Man City?

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been linked with a surprise move to Manchester City, whose manager Pep Guardiola is planning a summer overhaul of his squad.

The Ivory Coast international has shown signs of his early-career promise at Selhurst Park after having notched six goals and seven assists in the current season.



London trio Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all said to have sent scouts to watch the attacker in action with Spurs, in particular, planning a fresh approach for his signature.



According to The Sun, Manchester City have emerged as fresh contenders for Zaha's services after Pep admitted that he could go on a major spending spree in the summer.



The likes of Yaya Toure and Jesus Navas are among the notable midfield names approaching the final months of their contracts, and it is highly likely that the duo could be released in the summer.



Meanwhile, the Eagles are still eager to keep hold of Zaha beyond this summer with the club's hierarchy willing to triple his current £35,000 weekly wages in order to urge him to stay.

