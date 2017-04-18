Ronald Koeman planning summer spending spree on quartet

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is expecting to go on a major spending spree in the summer in order to take the club to the next level.

The Toffees are on course to achieve a Europa League playoff at the least this season, and the Dutchman will look to develop his side further by challenging for a top-four finish next term.



According to The Liverpool Echo, the former Saints boss has already lined up his potential targets for the summer with the likes of Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Michael Keane and Virgil van Dijk topping his shortlist.



Rooney has been starved of first-team opportunities at Manchester United over the course of the season, and Koeman is prepared to lure him back to Goodison with the prospect of offering him the centre-forward role - should Romelu Lukaku part ways with the club.



Icelandic footballer Gylfi Sigurdsson has attracted Toffees interest over the past year or so, and the gaffer is keen to revive the club's pursuit for the attacker amid the uncertainty over Swansea City's Premier League status.



Koeman has not hidden his admiration for Burnley centre-half Michael Keane, and he is said to want the Englishman to feature alongside Virgil van Dijk, who could be off the Southampton ranks in the summer.



None of the four players are likely to come on the cheap with the Toffees set to spend in excess of £125m in order to acquire the quartet in the next transfer window.

