Premier League trio vying for Luke Shaw

Premier League trio Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are all in the running to sign Manchester United defender Luke Shaw in the summer.





The England international had largely struggled for first-team action during the course of the campaign before an injury crisis urged Jose Mourinho to offer the left-back a run of games.



According to The Sun, the Englishman is not fully assured of his place next season with the likes of Marcus Rojo, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian, while United could still move in for new left-sided defender in the summer.



As a result, the former Southampton man appears to have captured the interest of England's elite with Manchester City and Liverpool in need of new left-back in their ranks.



Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are still uncertain over the future of star performer Danny Rose beyond the current campaign, and this could see a potential reunion between Shaw and Mauricio Pochettino this summer.



Shaw played no part in the 2-0 league win over Burnley with Mourinho having opted to rest few of his players after a tough extra-time win over Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter-finals.

