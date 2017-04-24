Arsenal forward eyeing La Liga return

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is reportedly in negotiations with Deportivo La Coruna over a potential return to the Spanish La Liga next term.

The 28-year-old had a top season for Deportivo during the previous campaign with 17 goals in the top division, and this earned him a move to Arsenal during the last summer's transfer window.



Perez has since struggled for gametime under Arsene Wenger having made just two league starts over the course of the campaign.



Spanish outlet La Voz de Galicia claims the winger is in discussions with Deportivo over a possible comeback with his position at Arsenal unlikely to improve in the near future.



Perez has managed to net seven goals for the Gunners this term, but most of his action has come from the substitutes' bench.



The Spaniard is said to be eager to represent his national side at next year's World Cup in Russia, and for this, he may need to move elsewhere in order to improve his chances of earning a maiden call-up at the least.



Perez is likely to a significant pay cut on his current £70,000-a-week wages in order to secure his move to A Coruña on an initial loan contract.

