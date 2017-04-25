Man Utd reach Antoine Griezmann agreement

Manchester United have reportedly reached a financial agreement to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid in the summer.





The France international has been continuously linked with a move to Old Trafford this season, and this has sort of unsettled the player at the Vicente Calderon.



Griezmann has repeatedly stated that he is content at Atleti, but even his patience took a beating after he stormed off a post-match interview owing to a similar question with regards to his future.



According to The Mirror, the Mancunian giants appear to have acted to trigger the player's £85m release clause following a long-term injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



The big Swede is understood to have suffered a double cruciate knee injury, and it seems that his professional career is up unless he has the patience to recover at the age of 35.



Griezmann is not the only player on the United with Jose Mourinho also plotting an £84m offer for Torino's Andrea Belotti, who is known for his physical presence in the box.

