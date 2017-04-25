Arsenal attacker topping Bayern shortlist

Bayern Munich have reportedly earmarked Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez as their top target for the summer after having watched him in close quarters during the Gunners' triumph over Manchester City.

The Chile international has been crucial to the Gunners' setup this season, and he proved it once again over the weekend as he netted the winner in the 2-1 FA Cup semi-final win against the Citizens.



Sanchez did not have the best of games in the crunch Cup tie, but he came up with the defining goal which cemented the club's appearance in the final against London rivals Chelsea.



According to The Mirror, Bayern technical director Michael Reschke was keeping close tabs on the attacker at Wembley with Carlo Ancelotti prepared to move in for a couple of attacking reinforcements in the summer.



Douglas Costa and Thomas Muller have largely struggled to cement their positions in the starting lineup this term, and this has urged the Bavarian giants to move in for Sanchez, who has had his best campaign in the Gunners shirt this term.



Sanchez, who has just 14 months' left on his existing deal, has amassed 24 goals and 14 assists for the north London giants across all competitions this season.

