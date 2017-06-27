Leicester's Nampalys Mendy expresses desire to return to Ligue 1

Mendy wants to leave the Premier League just a year after joining Leicester and has expressed his desire to play for Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux.





Mendy joined Leicester for £13 million last summer and was seen as the perfect replacement for N'Golo Kante, who left for eventual champions, Chelsea. The midfielder joined by Nice, where he racked up 121 games over three seasons. His performances even made plaudits liken him to French legend Claude Makélélé.



However, Mendy's time at Leicester has been horrible as he only managed to make seven appearances for the club in all competitions. He suffered an ankle injury in the first game of the season against Arsenal that made him miss months of action. He hurt his ankle again just two months after returning which made him miss the rest of the season.



The midfielder has gone on record to express his desire to leave the Premier League for a return to Ligue 1.



Speaking to French paper L'Equipe, Mendy said: "I heard about the interest of Nantes but neither my agent nor myself was contacted. Anyway, since my agent talked to me about the possibility of joining Bordeaux, I'm fixated on it. If I come back to France, it will be in Bordeaux."



"I lost a year in England because of a failed ankle surgery, which unfortunately necessitated a second surgery in March. Even though I'm not 100 percent yet, I am in an excellent phase of rehabilitation at the CERS Saint-Raphaël rehabilitation center and I would like to thank all the staff. Now, I have the hope of playing for Bordeaux fairly quickly. It's even an obsession."



Bordeaux will likely take Mendy on an initial one-year loan deal following his injuries and will consider a permanent move should he keep his fitness and put in consistent performances.

