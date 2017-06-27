Ivan Perisic in line for new Inter contract?

Croatia international Ivan Perisic could be tempted to remain at Inter Milan with the club's hierarchy prepared to reward him with an improved contract.

The 28-year-old has been strongly linked with a switch to Old Trafford this summer, but United are still far off from matching the Nerazzurri's £44m valuation for the attacker.



As a result, the San Siro outfit are growing confident of keeping hold of their winger with the prospect of offloading other players to comply with the Financial Fair Play regulations, Corriere dello Sport claims.



Perisic bagged 11 goals and eight goals during the previous league season and the Giallorossi are staying firm with their asking price for the former Wolfsburg man.



The Croatian, who is contracted to Inter until 2020, is also a transfer target for rivals Chelsea, but they, as well are reluctant to come close to the price tag.



Meanwhile, United appear to have shifted their attention towards Perisic's club and national teammate Marcelo Brozovic, who could be available for a reduced fee of £20m.





