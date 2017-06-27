Barcelona to turn their attention to Dele Alli should they fail to get Marco Verratti

As a deal for Marco Verratti looks increasingly hard to pull off, Barcelona has made Tottenham's Dele Alli a plan B option, should they fail to get Verratti to the club.

Verratti has already expressed his desire to leave PSG and even submitted a transfer request to the club. However, resistance from PSG is making the deal extremely hard to materialize. Although Verratti is seen as newly appointed manager Ernesto Valverde's top priority, he does not allude to the fact that a deal might not take place.



Valverde has now identified Dele Alli as a replacement for Verratti should he fail to get the Italian to Camp Nou, according to Spanish new outlet Don Balon.



The 21-year-old had a breakthrough campaign this past season, scoring 22 goals and registering 8 assists as Spurs finished second in the Premier League. He also created 48 chances and completed 966 passes in the league.



His performances were rewarded as he was voted the PFA Young Player of the Year for the second consecutive year and also made it to PFA Team of the Year for the second year in a row.



However, the transfer of Alli will likely be as complicated as Verratti as Spurs will look to keep the player at White Hart Lane. On the back of a strong season, Alli will feel that Spurs can finally win the league next season and as such would want to stay for at least one more year.

