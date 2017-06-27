Britt Assombalonga on Burnley radar

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has identified Nottingham Forest's Britt Assombalonga as a potential target to replace Andre Gray during this summer's transfer window.

The 24-year-old contributed 14 goals in 32 league outings for Forest last season as they stayed clear of the drop zone by virtue of goal difference to Blackburn Rovers.



According to The Daily Mirror, Clarets boss Dyche has set his sights on recruiting the Championship striker as they look to cash in on Gray this summer.



Gray has just 12 months left on his present contract at Turf Moor, and it looks likely that he will leave with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur on the trial for his signature.



Burnley will command a sum of around £10m from Gray's sale, but they may have to pay a much higher sum in order to prise away the signature of Assombalonga.



Middlesbrough are also keen in a potential deal for Assombalonga, but the marksman is said to prefer a top-flight move, should he leave the City Ground this summer.

